Outstanding retail loans up 18 pc to Rs 162 lakh cr in Q3: Report

Mumbai, Feb 24 (PTI) Outstanding retail loans grew 18.1 per cent in December quarter 2025 to Rs 162 lakh crore, helped by jump in lending against gold amid a rally in prices, festivities and the GST rationalization, a report said on Tuesday.

The home loans segment, the top contributor to retail loans, grew 10.5 per cent during the quarter to Rs 43 lakh crore, data shared by CRIF High Mark said.

Gold loans by all the lending institutions grew 44.1 per cent to Rs 16.2 lakh crore, and the outstanding in the personal loan segment grew 11.6 per cent to Rs 15.9 lakh crore.

The GST rationalization helped segments such as auto loans (up 14.6 per cent on-year), two-wheeler loans (12.3 per cent) and consumer durable loans (up 14.3 per cent), the credit information company said.

Outstandings in the loans availed by sole-proprietor entities jumped 26.2 per cent in the December quarter.

From an asset quality perspective, retail loans overdue for 30 to 180 days reduced to 2.8 per cent as of December from 3.2 per cent in the year-ago period, the CIC data said, pointing out that a bulk of the sub-segments had improved on this aspect.

Elaborating on the home loans front, the CIC data said active loans grew by 3.3 lakh, suggesting a jump in average ticket sizes.

Delhi reported the slowest growth in home loan outstandings at 7.7 per cent, while Talangana, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan witnessed higher than market average growth.

The dozen state-owned lenders accelerated their operations and accounted for over half of the total originations in Q3FY26, the data said.