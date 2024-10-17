Over 100 overseas buyers throng handicraft and gift fair at India Expo Mart

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Buyers from more than 100 overseas countries are visiting the 58th IHGF Delhi Fair with over 3,000 exhibitors showcasing handicraft items like housewares, furniture, gifts and decor, lighting and leather bags.

The five-day event, which will end on October 20, is being organised at the India Expo Centre & Mart on the Greater Noida Expressway.

Buyers from over 103 countries, including Argentina, Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Panama, Peru, the Philippines, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland, the UAE, the UK and the US, have pre-registered to visit the fair.

At the inauguration ceremony, Suresh Khanna, Minister for Finance and Parliamentary Affairs in the Uttar Pradesh government, said it is a "great opportunity for ODOP (one district one product) manufacturers from the state to showcase their products as well as artisans and exporters from all across the country to connect with global buyers".

The IHGF Fair is a major sourcing destination for handicraft buyers from overseas.

During 2023-24, the overall handicraft exports from India stood at around Rs 32,758 crore. PTI RSN RSN SHW