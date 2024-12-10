Over 1,000 brands to participate in CONEXPO INDIA 2024

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Over 1,000 brands from about 100 countries will take part in the four-day construction expo bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2024, starting Wednesday.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari is scheduled to inaugurate the expo, where 75,000 visitors are expected to visit.

The upcoming 2024 edition of the trade fair promises to be more dynamic than ever, with the addition of Demtech India 2024 as a collocated show, offering specialised insights and opportunities in the field of demolition technology, a statement said.

According to the statement, bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2024 is set to take place from December 11-14, 2024, at the India Expo Centre, Greater Noida, to showcase state-of-the-art innovations in the construction and mining sectors.

NASSCOM Pavilion will display advancements in construction technology and digital transformation, along with a dedicated Finance Zone to facilitate networking with key financial institutions and investors.

The trade fair will feature international pavilions from countries like Germany, Italy and South Korea, among others, where visitors can experience innovations and advanced technologies from across the globe, further reinforcing bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2024 as the ultimate destination for progress and collaboration in the construction industry.

Bhupinder Singh, CEO, Messe Muenchen India, organiser of the trade fair, said, "Our aim is to provide a platform that bridges global innovation with India’s unique strengths, fostering collaboration and growth".

Dimitrov Krishnan -- Chairman of bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2024 and Managing Director, Volvo Construction Equipment -- said the road to Viksit Bharat lies in embracing cutting-edge technologies, investing in skill development and fostering collaboration.

Bringing together global expertise and local innovation, trade fairs like bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2024 play a pivotal role in driving progress, fostering partnerships, and setting the stage for a future that aligns with India’s infrastructure aspirations, said V Vivekanand, President, ICEMA & Managing Director Caterpillar India Pvt Ltd. PTI KKS KKS BAL BAL