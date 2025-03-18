Over 1,000 entrepreneurs to take part in 'Build Bharat Expo' beginning Wednesday

Lucknow, Mar 18 (PTI) More than 1,000 entrepreneurs and over 500 architects are expected to showcase their innovations during the three-day 'Build Bharat Expo 2025' beginning on Wednesday.

The exhibition, being organised by the Indian Industries Association (IIA) at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, is aimed at encouraging micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) of the country.

"The objective of this expo is to encourage MSMEs of India and especially that of north India and to promote the latest technologies and business opportunities in various industrial sectors," IIA national president Neeraj Singhal said in a statement.

A wide range of products will be showcased at more than 151 stalls, including those related to green energy, agriculture and food processing, building and construction materials, electrical and electronics, and export items under ODOP (one district one product) initiative.

More than 500 architects, over 1,000 entrepreneurs and 15,000 domestic business visitors will be present in this expo, Singhal said.

Build Bharat Expo 2025 will also attract a large number of business visitors from abroad, including representatives/ambassadors/trade commissioners of embassies of more than 34 countries, he added.

"Delegations from more than 34 countries, including Russia, Austria, Japan, Malaysia, Vietnam, Iran, Canada, Iceland, Iraq, Singapore, Netherlands, Bangladesh, Philippines, Myanmar, Thailand, Mauritius, South Korea, Nepal, Fiji, Indonesia, Guyana, Ghana, Ethiopia, Seychelles, Kazakhstan will visit this expo," he said.

According to Treasurer of IIA Awadhesh K Agrawal, the central government as well as the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi are providing full support to the event. PTI NAV HVA