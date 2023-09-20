Over 1,000 stakeholders to converge in Kerala capital for travel expo Global Travel Market

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 20 (PTI) The first edition of South India's prestigious travel expo Global Travel Market (GTM 2023), planned from September 27 to 30 in the city, will see the convergence of global stakeholders and the opening up of vast opportunities for new business partnerships, organisers said here on Wednesday.

Advertisment

They said GTM will also add a thrust to the post-pandemic growth in the travel and tourism sectors.

Coming ahead of the high inbound season, GTM 2023, an annual B2B travel and trade exhibition at Travancore International Convention Centre's Greenfield International Stadium in Karyavattom here, will focus on the South Indian tourism sector, a GTM statement said.

"More than 1,000 tour operators, 500-plus domestic and international buyers, and 300-plus corporate buyers seeking to generate new sales leads, launch new products, network with key decision-makers, increase brand awareness, and gather market intelligence will participate in the expo," it said.

Advertisment

Besides delivering a vibrant environment for B2B and B2C organisations, GTM will provide an avenue for participants to meet, network, negotiate, find the right collaborators, conduct business, and gather new insights, the statement said.

"The event aims at showcasing the diverse charms and enchanting destinations of the south, especially Kerala, before leading tour operators from across the world," GTM CEO Siji Nair said.

"A key focus of the conclave will be the captivating beauty, history, and culture of Thiruvananthapuram city and places around the state capital," he added.

GTM is being organised by the South Kerala Hoteliers Forum, the Thiruvananthapuram Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Thavass Ventures, and Metro Media. PTI TGB TGB ANE