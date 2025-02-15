Over 110 countries participating in Bharat Tex fair: AEPC

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) on Saturday said that more than 110 countries, including Japan, UAE, Iran, USA, Spain, and the UK, are participating in the Bharat Tex 2025, a global event being held from February 14-17 at Bharat Mandapam here.

AEPC Chairman Sudhir Sekhri said that a large number of global brands and retail chains have come to attend the fair.

"Japan has the largest number of apparel buyers represented in this show, followed by UAE, Iran, USA, Spain, UK, South Africa, Russia and Australia," he said, adding, "the presence of international delegations will further strengthen India's positioning as a reliable partner in the global textile market." Bharat Tex platform is the textile industry's largest and most comprehensive event comprising a mega expo spread across two venues and showcasing the entire textile ecosystem.

Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh inaugurated the fair on Friday.

Minister of State for Textiles Pabitra Margherita, Textiles Secretary Neelam Shami Rao, and Additional Secretary Rohit Kansal were also present during the inauguration.

Sekhri said that the event is showcasing sustainable innovations, including organic fabrics, recycled materials and energy-efficient production technologies.

The expo covers the entire value chain of textiles including fibre, yarn, fabrics, garments, made-ups, home textiles and technical textile. PTI RR HVA