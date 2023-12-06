Over 12,000 farmers received compensation under PM Crop Insurance Scheme in Bilaspur: Official

Bilaspur (HP), Dec 6 (PTI) About 12,387 farmers in Bilaspur district have received Rs 3.01 crore as compensation under the Prime Minister crop insurance scheme, Deputy Commissioner, Bilaspur, Abid Hussain Sadiq, said here on Wednesday.

The compensation was given for the crops damaged during the Rabi season in 2022-23, a statement issued here said.

Wheat production was affected due to adverse weather conditions during the Rabi season.

Sadiq said 13,574 farmers had got insurance during the Rabi season under the Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme and an area of 4,480 hectares was insured. PTI CORR BPL TRB