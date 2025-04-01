Over 13 lakh electric 2-wheeler, 3W sold in FY25: Govt

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Over 13 lakh electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers were sold in India in 2024-25 ending March, according to data shared by the Heavy Industries Ministry on Tuesday.

Overall, India's e-mobility sector is poised for significant growth, driven by supportive policies, stated the ministry.

"In the Financial Year 2024-25, a total of 11,49,334 electric two-wheelers (e-2W) were sold, reflecting a 21 per cent increase compared to 9,48,561 units sold in FY 2023-24. Similarly, the sales of electric three-wheelers e-3W (L5) reached 1,59,235 units in FY 2024-25, marking a 57 per cent growth over the 1,01,581 units sold in the previous financial year," an official statement said.

India's e-mobility sector is gaining momentum, driven by government initiatives, technological advancements, and environmental concerns, it shared.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) has notified 'PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) Scheme' on 29 September, 2024, to provide impetus to the green mobility & development of electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing eco-system in the country.

The scheme has an outlay of Rs 10,900 crore over a period of two years upto 31.03.2026.

Under the PM E-DRIVE scheme in FY 2024-25, over 10 lakh e-2W, 1,22,982 e-3W(L5) have been registered in VAHAN portal. Sales of more than one million of EVs have taken place in this FY 2024-25.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy said, "The achievement of over 1 million EV sales is a testament to the success of MHI's flagship schemes, including FAME, EMPS, and PM E-DRIVE. This milestone reaffirms our commitment to building a cleaner, greener, and self-reliant India." PTI RSN MR