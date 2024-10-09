Over 130 companies list nearly 50,000 opportunities on PM internship portal

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Nearly 50,000 internship opportunities have been offered by more than 130 companies so far on the portal for the Prime Minister Internship Scheme, which will start registration of applicants from October 12, sources said on Wednesday.

The portal was opened on October 3 for companies to post the opportunities.

The internship opportunities have been offered by more than 130 companies, including Jubilant Foodworks, Eicher Motor, Larsen & Toubro, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Bajaj Finance, and Muthoot Finance. The opportunities are spread across 22 sectors, according to sources at the corporate affairs ministry.

Further, the sources said the maximum internship opportunities are in the oil, gas & energy sector, followed by travel & hospitality sectors. Other segments include automotives, banking and financial services, infrastructure & construction, manufacturing & industrial, aviation and defence.

There is a significant increase in the number of internship opportunities available before the portal opens for applicants on October 12. The number of opportunities available has surged more from around 16,000 on October 7 to nearly 50,000 on October 9, the sources said.

They also said the opportunities are available in more than 20 fields, including operations management, production & manufacturing, maintenance, and sales & marketing.

In terms of geography, the internship opportunities are now available in 650 districts across 36 states and Union Territories.

Under the scheme's pilot project, which is estimated to cost around Rs 800 crore, internships will start on December 2. It is expected to cover 1.25 lakh candidates in the current financial year ending March 2025.

The scheme, announced in the Union Budget 2024, will be implemented through the online portal 'www.pminternship.mca.gov.in' developed by the corporate affairs ministry.

The government aims to provide internships for 1 crore candidates, in the age group of 21-24 years, over a period of 5 years.

An intern will receive a monthly financial assistance of Rs 5,000 for 12 months and a one-time grant of Rs 6,000. PTI RAM HVA