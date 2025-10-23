Over 1.37 lakh farmers register for paddy procurement in UP in less than 2 months

Lucknow, Oct 23 (PTI) Over 1.37 lakh farmers have registered themselves for the paddy procurement in Uttar Pradesh till Thursday, according to an official statement issued here.

For the 2025-26 procurement session, farmer registration for paddy sales began on September 1 and by October 23 (12 noon), 1,37,166 farmers had registered themselves and since October 1, over 35,630 metric tonnes have already been purchased across these divisions, it said.

The state government set a target of opening 4,000 procurement centres, of which 3,790 are already operational.

According to the Food and Civil Supplies Department, farmers are rapidly registering for paddy sales.

The registration is being done through www.fcs.up.gov.in and the UP KISAN MITRA mobile app, it said.

An OTP-based single registration system has been implemented for paddy sales. Farmers can complete registration by entering the OTP received via SMS on their mobile phones. Payments are being made directly to farmers' Aadhaar-linked bank accounts, the statement said.

Procurement began on October 1 in the divisions of Meerut, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Agra, Aligarh, and Jhansi in western Uttar Pradesh.

Additionally, paddy procurement is also underway in Hardoi, Lakhimpur Kheri, and Sitapur districts of Lucknow division, it said.

The state government has set a target to procure 60 lakh metric tonnes of paddy.

The MSP for common paddy has been fixed at Rs 2,369 per quintal and for Grade-A paddy at Rs 2,389 per quintal. The state government has instructed that payments be made to farmers within 48 hours.

Paddy with up to 17 per cent moisture content is eligible for procurement, of which 3,790 have already been set up.

In eastern Uttar Pradesh, paddy procurement will begin from November 1.

It will cover the divisions of Chitrakoot, Kanpur, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Devipatan, Basti, Azamgarh, Varanasi, Mirzapur, and Prayagraj.

Similarly, in the Lucknow division, procurement will start in Lucknow, Raebareli, and Unnao from November 1, and will continue until February 28, 2026. PTI ABN TRB