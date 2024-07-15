Over 1.4 cr youth trained under PMKVY: Official

New Delhi, July 15 (PTI) More than 1.4 crore youth have received training under the government's flagship Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, a top official said on Monday.

Addressing an event on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day, Secretary in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Atul Kumar Tiwari said the ministry is dedicated to connecting youth with skill development and equipping them with both skills and education is a key step towards achieving the vision of self-reliant India.

"Today, we have trained more than 1.40 crore youth under PMKVY, ensured that more than 33 lakh candidates have been engaged as apprentices, upgraded multiple skilling institutions to provide high-quality training," Tiwari said.

He further informed that the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has partnered with other government departments and industry partners to enhance employability and widened avenues for increased opportunities of employment in global markets.

Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana was launched in 2015.

Addressing the "Kaushal Samwad" dialogue, Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said the role of youth skills in peacebuilding and sustainable development is significant, meeting the demand for skilled professionals across industries and tackling issues at the global platform.

"Furthermore, the Ministry is working towards making lifelong learning a fundamental necessity for young talent and exposing individuals to diverse skill sets from school level is a vital step in this direction aligning to the new National Education Policy," he added.