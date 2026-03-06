Over 140 flights cancelled at four airports amid Middle East conflict

Mumbai, Mar 6 (PTI) More than 140 international flights were cancelled at Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Kolkata airports on Friday as the Middle East crisis continued to impact flight operations.

Airlines have partially started operations, and some of them are operating limited services to and from some destinations in the Middle East.

Officials said at least 142 flights were cancelled at the four airports, with 39 departures and 34 arrivals cancelled at the Mumbai airport.

While the total flight cancellations at the Bangalore airport were 33, including 15 departures and 18 arrivals, at the Delhi airport, 15 departures and 14 arrivals were cancelled.

A total of 7 flights -- 4 departures and 3 arrivals -- have been cancelled at the Kolkata airport, according to the officials.

The escalating conflict between US-Israel and Iran has impacted flight operations as some of the airspaces in the Middle East are closed.

Akasa Air said it would operate the Mumbai-Jeddah-Mumbai flight on Friday.

The airline, on Saturday, would operate flights from Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Kochi to Jeddah, it said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, SpiceJet said it would operate 14 special flights from the UAE to bring back stranded passengers.

On Thursday, the civil aviation ministry said it continues to closely monitor the evolving situation in West Asia and that a total of 281 flights scheduled to be operated by Indian domestic carriers on Thursday were cancelled. PTI IAS RAM DRR