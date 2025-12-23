Over 15 lakh revised ITRs filed for current AY: CBDT

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Over 15 lakh taxpayers have filed a revised return for the current assessment year 2025-26, the income tax department said on Tuesday.

The I-T department has started a NUDGE campaign through which it sends advisories to identified taxpayers who have claimed wrongful deduction related to unrecognised political parties or charitable institutions.

In a statement, the income tax department said more than 15 lakh ITRs have already been revised for the current assessment year -- AY 2025-26.

Also, over 21 lakh taxpayers have updated their income tax returns during the current fiscal and paid Rs 2,500 crore in taxes.

"It is advised that the concerned taxpayers review their ITRs, verify the correctness of their deduction and exemption claims, and revise their returns, if required, within the prescribed time by December 31, 2025, so as to avoid further enquiries in the matter," the I-T department said.

Taxpayers whose deduction or exemption claims are genuine and correctly made in accordance with law are not required to take any further action, it added.

The last date to file a revised return for AY 2025-26 is December 31. From January 1, such taxpayers will have to file an updated ITR to make changes to their ITR for AY26.

Earlier this month, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had said that through data analysis it has observed that huge amount of bogus claims have been made on account of donation to Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPPs) or Charitable Institutions and reduced their tax obligations and have also claimed bogus refunds.

The CBDT said that evidence gathered from enforcement actions indicated that RUPPs, many of which were non-filers, non-operational at their registered addresses, and are not engaged in any political activity, were being used as conduits for routing funds, hawala transactions, cross-border remittances and issuing bogus receipts for donations.

The board carried out follow-up searches against some of these RUPPs and Trusts and gathered incriminating evidence in respect of bogus donations by individuals and bogus CSR by companies, it said.

Following this, CBDT started the NUDGE campaign from December 12 by sending email/SMS advisories to those entities for deduction claims. PTI JD BAL BAL