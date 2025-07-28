Over 150 Indian investors to attend UAE investment summit on Aug 2

Mumbai, July 28 (PTI) More than 150 Indian investors are likely to participate in the UAE private investment summit in Mumbai on August 2, organisers said on Monday.

The summit will bring together over 150 curated attendees, including high networth individuals, Ultra high networth individuals, family offices, VC/PE partners, entrepreneurs, and wealth professionals, for an education-first experience, Manzil Asset Management, which is hosting the event Manzil Majlis, said in a statement.

"Unlike traditional property showcases, Manzil Majlis is structured as a private, non-sales platform offering strategic insights and deep-dive discussions with Dubai policymakers, financial experts, legal specialists, and leading UAE developers," it said.

The summit will discuss returns, rental yields & resale cycles in Dubai, golden Visa eligibility & strategic migration planning and legal frameworks, including SPVs for efficient global holdings.

"The idea is to create a trusted entry point for Indian investors," said Saagar Panchal, Founder & CEO of Manzil Asset Management and Hireavilla. PTI HG MR