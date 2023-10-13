Over 150 innovations from across globe to be on display during INEX 2023 in Goa

Panaji, Oct 13 (PTI) More than 150 innovations from India and international innovators will be on display for the upcoming edition of India International Innovation and Invention Expo (INEX) 2023 scheduled to be held next month in South Goa.

Goa State Innovation Council Chairman Jose Manuel Noronha said innovators from across India and also from other countries, including Poland, Malaysia, Iran, England, Russia and Cyprus, will be participating in this event that will be held on November 9-11, 2023.

Goa State Innovation Council is one of the organisers of the event.

Goa government's Department of Science, Technology and Waste Management, the Indian Innovators' Association and a Polish company IBS Global are co-organisers of the event.

Noronha said participation from other countries like Kazakhstan, Macao, Thailand, Portugal and the US is also expected.

"As a part of the knowledge exchange amongst the Innovator community, the top 150 innovations will be exhibited and published during the expo," he said, adding that innovations from Goa will also be on display.

Noronha said the innovations cutting across all the sectors would be on display.

The event would be held at Don Bosco College of Engineering, Fatorda in South Goa, he added.