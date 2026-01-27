Over 161 exhibitors participating in food show in Dubai: APEDA

Dubai, Jan 27 (PTI) The commerce ministry's arm APEDA on Tuesday said as many as 161 exhibitors across sectors, including processed foods, fresh and frozen products, are participating in the Guldfood 2026 show.

India was the partner country at the show and it highlighted its strategic importance as a reliable sourcing destination and a key contributor to global food security and supply chains.

"India's participation spans a total exhibition space of 1,434 square metres, featuring 161 exhibitors across a wide range of categories," it said.

Exhibitors from 25 states and regions are participating.

The startups showcase innovative products, technology-driven solutions, and export-enabling offerings, it said.

Gulfood 2026 is being organised across two major venues. Dubai Expo City will host the World Food Hall, the Pulses, Grains and Cereals Hall, and Gulfood Green, which focuses on sustainability, innovation, and future food systems. PTI CORR RR HVA