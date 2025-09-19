Over 1.7 cr apple boxes reach markets across HP during monsoon

Shimla, Sep 19 (PTI) Despite extensive damage to roads during torrential rains across Himachal Pradesh, 1,73,74,204 apple boxes of 20 kg each have reached various markets between June 27 and September 15 this year, as per a government statement.

Last year, 1,23,18,924 boxes reached markets during the same period, the statement issued here on Friday said.

The damaged roads were either restored or temporarily reconnected in record time to ensure smooth transportation of apples during the apple season.

Even during peak damage, government machinery worked round the clock to facilitate apple growers, a government spokesperson said.

He said 1,09,86,863 boxes were sold against 77,40,164 boxes last year from Shimla and Kinnaur Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC).

From Mandi APMC, 16,81,055 boxes were sold compared to 89,19,893 boxes last year. Solan APMC recorded sales of 24,90,835 boxes against 22,18,685 boxes last year while Kullu APMC registered 20,88,374 boxes compared to 14,03,392 boxes in 2024.

Apple is a Rs 4,500-crore economy in the state. The government is committed to ensuring smooth transportation and marketing of apples so that growers do not face any inconvenience, he added.