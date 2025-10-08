Over 200 deficiencies found at Indore pharma unit, production halted

Indore, Oct 8 (PTI) Production at a pharmaceutical unit in Indore has been temporarily halted after more than 200 deficiencies were found against established standards, a health department official said on Wednesday.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Madhav Prasad Hasani said that central and state government departments conducted a joint inspection of a pharmaceutical unit operated by a private company in the Sanwer Road Industrial Area in the last week of September.

"During the inspection, 216 deficiencies were found against set standards in drug production and other processes. Following this, production at the unit has been halted until further orders. A show-cause notice has also been issued to the private company regarding these deficiencies," he said.

Hasani said the joint inspection of the pharmaceutical unit involved inspectors from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and the state government's Food and Drugs Administration (FDA).

The pharmaceutical sector is under lens after the death of 20 children from Madhya Pradesh, including 17 from Chhindwara district, due to kidney infections caused by the consumption of a "contaminated" cough syrup, Coldrif.