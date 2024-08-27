Over 200 global players to take part in Bharat Battery Show 2025

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Over 200 global players are likely to showcase cutting-edge battery and charging infra technologies at the Bharat Battery Show in January 2025.

Industry body India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA), in a statement, said it is organising the Bharat Battery Show at the second Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

According to the statement, the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 led by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry is set to be held on January 17-22, 2025, across three major venues -- Bharat Mandapam, Yashobhoomi (IICC) Dwarka, and India Expo Center & Mart, Greater Noida.

IESA, as a key industry partner, has been entrusted with the organisation of the Battery Tech Pavilion, Recycling Pavilion, and Charging Infra Pavilion under the umbrella of the Bharat Battery Show.

Bharat Battery Show -- part of the Bharat Mobility -- will be organised at the central Delhi venue Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, from 19 to 21 January 2025.

The Bharat Battery Show (an expo on batteries and charging) will feature cutting-edge technologies in battery storage, battery recycling, and charging infrastructure, reflecting IESA’s commitment to driving the adoption of clean energy and sustainable mobility solutions in India.

IESA said that it is expecting 200+ global players to showcase their cutting-edge battery and charging infra technologies during this event.

Some of the key firms already confirmed include Amara Raja, Replus Engitech, Epsilon Advanced Materials, Advik Hitech, Amphenol FCI, Bry-Air (Asia), Elcom International, EMO Energy, HENN Indo Pacific, Maestrotech Systems, Neenjas Electric, Polyprotic Chemicals, Huge Hippo Energy, MNE components, Hioki, Glida, Ipower batteries, and Molsynth, among others.

IESA Executive Director Debi Prasad Dash, "The Battery Tech, Recycling, and Charging Infra Pavilions will be a testament to India’s advancements in these critical areas and our readiness to lead the global mobility revolution".

At the Bharat Battery Show, 'Battery Tech Pavilion' will showcase manufacturing, supply chain, raw materials, battery components and equipment etc.

'Recycling Pavilion' will be a dedicated space for exhibiting state-of-the-art recycling technologies, focusing on sustainable practices in battery and second life, circular economy, and highlighting India’s growing capabilities in this crucial sector.

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is expected to attract over 1,000 exhibitors and 5,00,000 visitors from more than 50 countries, with IESA’s pavilions serving as a central hub for discussions and showcases around energy storage and sustainability. PTI KKS KKS BAL BAL