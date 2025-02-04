Over 2,000 SMEs enabled by Karnataka govt ahead of Global Investors Meet 2025

Bengaluru, Feb 4 (PTI) The Karnataka government has announced on Tuesday that in the lead-up to Invest Karnataka 2025 – Global Investors Meet (GIM 2025), it has empowered more than 2,000 Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) across 10 districts through targeted training and capacity-building programmes.

In a press statement, Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner for Industrial Development & Director, Department of Industries and Commerce, Government of Karnataka, said GIM 2025, scheduled from February 12 to 14, is not just about attracting investments, it is about enabling our SMEs and developing a robust vendor ecosystem.

“With SME Connect, we have already empowered over 2,000 SMEs in emerging digital technologies and supply chain readiness, ensuring they are ready to capitalise on new opportunities,” she added.

The SME-focused programmes are aimed at technology upskilling, financial enablement, and business matchmaking to ensure industrial development beyond Bengaluru, added a press release issued by the Karnataka government.

The SME Connect initiative underscores Karnataka’s vision of making GIM 2025 more than just an investment numbers event, focusing on long-term industrial resilience and vendor development, stated the release.

Apart from dedicated SME stalls at GIM 2025, providing SMEs a global platform to showcase their products, GIM 2025 SME events will also include e-commerce onboarding to enable SMEs to expand sales via Flipkart and Amazon, the release added. PTI JR ROH