Over 2,200 opportunities listed on PM Internship portal

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) More than 2,200 internship opportunities have been listed on the portal for the Prime Minister Internship Scheme, which has been rolled out on a pilot basis, sources said on Friday.

Under the pilot project, which is estimated to cost around Rs 800 crore, the internship will start on December 2 and expects to cover 1.25 lakh candidates in the current financial year ending March 2025.

The scheme, announced in the Union Budget 2024, will be implemented through the online portal 'www.pminternship.mca.gov.in' developed by the corporate affairs ministry.

Registration for candidates is expected to start from October 12.

The sources at the corporate affairs ministry said that over 2,200 internship opportunities were listed on the portal as of 3 pm on Friday.

An intern will receive a monthly financial assistance of Rs 5,000 for 12 months and a one-time grant of Rs 6,000.

The government aims to provide internships for 1 crore candidates, in the age group of 21-24 years, over a period of 5 years. PTI RAM DRR