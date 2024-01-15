Over 24.8 cr people moved out of multidimensional poverty in India in 9 years: NITI report

New Delhi: As many as 24.82 crore people moved out of multidimensional poverty in nine years from 2013-14 to 2022-23, with Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh registering the largest decline, NITI Aayog said in a report on Monday.

Multidimensional poverty is measured by improvement in health, education, and standard of living, it said.

According to the NITI discussion paper, multidimensional poverty in India was found to have declined from 29.17 per cent in 2013-14 to 11.28 per cent in 2022-23, with about 24.82 crore people moving out of this bracket during this period.

The national multidimensional poverty measures simultaneous deprivations across three equally weighted dimensions of health, education, and standard of living that are represented by 12 sustainable development goals-aligned indicators, according to NITI Aayog.

These include nutrition, child and adolescent mortality, maternal health, years of schooling, school attendance, cooking fuel, sanitation, drinking water, electricity, housing, assets, and bank accounts.