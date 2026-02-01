Over 2.5 lakh crore allocated to Union Home Ministry

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The Union Budget 2026-27 on Sunday allocated Rs 255233.53 crore to the Ministry of Home Affairs, with the majority of the funds -- Rs 173802.53 crore -- being given to Central police forces like CRPF, BSF and CISF, responsible for internal security, border guarding and security of vital installations. The Union Budget 2025-26 had allocated Rs 2,33,210.68 crore (BE) to the Ministry helmed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In the 2026-27 Budget, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has allocated Rs 43290.29 crore to Jammu and Kashmir, which became a Union Territory after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. The national capital has been allocated Rs 1348.0 crore. In the Budget, Rs 6680.94 crore has been given to Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Rs 5720.17 crore to Chandigarh, Rs 2832.70 crore to Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Rs 4869.31 crore to Ladakh, Rs 1682.35 crore to Lakshadweep and Rs 3517.88 crore to Puducherry. The Budget also allocated Rs 6000 crore towards Census-related work, the first phase of which will begin from April 1. The Census was supposed to be carried out in 2020-21 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the paramilitary forces, the CRPF got Rs 38517.9 crore, up from a revised estimate (RE) of Rs 37251.48 crore in 2025-26, the BSF got Rs 29567.64 crore (Rs 29567.83 crore in 2025-26), the CISF received Rs 15973.85 (Rs 15,622.01 crore in 2025-26), the ITBP got Rs 11324.08 crore (Rs 9868.85 crore in 2025-26), the SSB was given Rs 10984.51 crore (Rs 10495.67 crore in 2025-26) and the Assam Rifles was allotted Rs 8796.68 crore (Rs 8376.01 crore in 2025-26). The figures for 2025-26 are revised budget estimates. An additional allocation of Rs 95.0 crore has been made to the BSF Air Wing, aircraft, river boats and helibase of the force. The largest among the CAPFs, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is mostly deployed for internal security duties, operations against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, Naxals in central and eastern India and insurgents in the northeast, while the Border Security Force (BSF) is tasked to guard over 6000 km borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh besides conducting internal security duties. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) guards the India-China border, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) guards the India-Nepal and India-Bhutan borders, while the Assam Rifles protect India's border with Myanmar. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) guards vital installations such as nuclear plants, airports, and metro networks. The Intelligence Bureau (IB), has been allocated Rs 6782.43 crore (Rs 4159.1 crore in 2025-26), the Delhi Police got Rs 12503.65 crore (Rs 12405.70 crore in 2025-26), and the Special Protection Group which provides security to the prime minister got Rs 499.99 crore (Rs 519.60 crore in 2025-26). The Jammu and Kashmir Police, which now comes under the direct control of the Central government, has been allocated Rs 9925.50 crore (Rs 9097.44 in 2025-26). The government allocated Rs 450.54 crore for the modernisation of State Police Forces and Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems(CCTNS), while Rs 3610.80 was provided for Security Related Expenditure(SRE) and Special Infrastructure Scheme for Left Wing Extremist (LWE) Areas, as the Home Ministry has kept a deadline of March 31 for the eradication of naxalism from the country. Rs 343.66 will be provided for the modernisation plan for the Central Armed Police Forces. The Budget has also provided Rs 5576.51 crore for border infrastructure and management, and Rs 5393.37 crore for Police infrastructure, which includes building projects of CAPFs and Central Police Organisations, Delhi Police, and Assistance to States and UTs for narcotic control. A scheme for the safety of women has been allocated Rs 889.05 crore, Rs 300 crore has been provided for the modernisation of prisons, Rs 350 crore for the Vibrant Villages program, and Rs 300 crore for its phase 2 and Rs 665.40 crore has been allocated for autonomous bodies -- Land Port Authority of India, National Forensic Science University, and Rashtriya Raksha University. PTI ABS MHS ABS MPL MPL