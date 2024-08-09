Over 250 brands in audio, light, special effects participate in expo at Pragati Maidan

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Over 250 brands from different segments of music events and entertainment industry are showcasing their products in the three-day expo here at Pragati Maidan.

The products which are being showcased include loudspeakers, speaker components, amplifiers, laser lights, LED screens and special effect machines.

The expo was started on August 8.

Manuel Dias, Convenor of the INDIAN DJ Expo, said that the timing of the exhibition helps the industry professionals to plan their purchases well in time for the festive season ahead.

Over 30,000 industry professionals from the country are expected to attend the exhibition. PTI RR HVA