Over 250 exhibitors, visitors from 35 countries participating in International Hardware Fair

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Over 250 exhibitors, and 10,000 trade visitors from 35 countries are participating in three-day International Hardware Fair, which was started here at Pragati Maidan on Friday.

Speaking at the inauguration, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President Ashwani Kumar said huge export opportunities are in the hardware sector for Indian MSMEs and this fare will help in showcasing their quality goods.

"India's competitive edge, innovation and cost-effectiveness have positioned it as a key player in the global hardware market, particularly in machinery, electrical and electronic equipment," he said.

Speaking at the event, Milind Dixit, Managing Director, Koelnmesse Pvt Ltd, said that the country's hardware building materials market is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by the growing consumer preference for eco-friendly and sustainable products.

"With the steady growth of India’s economy and increased infrastructure spending, there is a rising demand for hardware and building materials," Dixit said. PTI RR MR