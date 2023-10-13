Over 250 Indian tech firms to participate in Dubai’s GITEX

Dubai, Oct 13 (PTI) Over 250 Indian technology companies will take part in the upcoming GITEX Global event here to showcase their cutting-edge products and solutions.

A high-level delegation of information and communication technology (ICT) companies will participate in the GITEX Global at Dubai under the banner of the Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC), India's apex organisation of exporters of IT and related products, said Kamal Vachani, Regional Director, ESC.

The five-day event scheduled for October 16-20 is expected to bring together major ICT players from all over the world.

“A select 50-member delegation consisting of some of the well-known enterprises, particularly from the MSME sector, will display innovative products and solutions at the India Pavilion. This will likely generate a lot of business enquiries from the delegates and participating enterprises at the GITEX Global,” said Sandeep Narula, Chairman, ESC.

Narula said the wide range of Indian products and solutions on display will include AI-enabled devices, banking solutions, cloud computing, cyber security, Metaverse, educational solutions, telecom solutions, and a host of related items.

ESC has been participating regularly at the GITEX and various co-located events, giving the Indian ICT industry a rare opportunity to interface with global companies that source products and solutions.

“We have helped many Indian companies to hand-hold with reputed companies either to help them source their requirements, set up joint ventures, or import technologies. This year, too, we expect a lot of business linkages to get developed and nurtured,” ESC Vice-chairman Veer Sagar said.

India’s continuing participation in the global event assumes importance at a time when the country has over 99,000 startups, including 108 unicorns, with a cumulative valuation of over USD 340 billion, said Gurmeet Singh, Executive Director, ESC.

India is widely perceived as an emerging startup hub spurring innovation and disruptions all across.

The GITEX global event will highlight the recent strides in Artificial Intelligence, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things (IoTs), among other technological advancements at the global level. ESC has been taking steps to promote these segments among Indian players, including a special show on AI and IoTs to coincide with its flagship event IndiaSoft. PTI CORR RPA