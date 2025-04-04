Over 250 Virgin Atlantic passengers stuck at Turkey; airline likely to fly them to Mumbai on Fri

Mumbai, Apr 4 (PTI) More than 250 Virgin Atlantic passengers, including Indians, have been stranded at an airport in Turkey for nearly 40 hours after their Mumbai-bound aircraft from London was diverted to Diyarbakir Airport.

A Virgin Atlantic spokesperson said that, subject to receiving the necessary technical approvals, the airline will operate flight VS1358 to Mumbai on Friday.

If approvals are not received, the airline plans to arrange a bus transfer for passengers to another Turkish airport on Friday, where an alternative aircraft will take the passengers to Mumbai, the spokesperson said.

On Thursday, the spokesperson said the VS358 flight from London's Heathrow to Mumbai on April 2 was cancelled due to an urgent medical diversion to Diyarbakir airport in Turkey.

After landing at the airport, the aircraft had a technical issue.

Apologising for the inconvenience caused to passengers, the spokesperson had said its engineers are continuing their thorough assessments of the aircraft.

A passenger, who is stranded at the airport on Thursday, told PTI that all passengers are sitting on the floor, and there are no blankets available.

Also, there is no vegetarian food available, the passenger said on the condition of anonymity.

The airline spokesperson on Thursday also said that passengers were being provided with overnight hotel accommodations and refreshments in Turkey, while it work towards a resolution.

Over 250 passengers are stuck at the airport. An A350-1000 aircraft was operating the flight that has over 300 seats, according to sources. PTI RAM IAS DR