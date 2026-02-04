Over 28 lakh households benefited under PM Surya Ghar scheme with Rs 16,000 cr assistance

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Over 28 lakh households have benefited under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana as of January 2026, with disbursement of Rs 16,061.12 crore as central financial assistance, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

The government is also strengthening global partnerships to advance renewable energy, storage and grid integration, Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

Naik informed the House that since the launch of the scheme in February 2024, total 22,65,521 roof top solar (RTS) systems have been installed across the country, benefitting 28,24,518 households with disbursement of Rs 16,061.12 crore as central financial assistance till January 30, 2026.

Under the PM Surya Ghar scheme, it has been estimated that RTS installation in 1 crore households may produce renewable electricity of 1,000 billion units, which may result in reduction of 720 million tonne of CO2 equivalent emission during the 25 years of lifetime of the RTS systems.

Naik said that for expansion of the scheme, the government is taking various steps including availability of collateral free loan from nationalized banks at concessional interest rate and simplifying the regulatory approval process, among others.