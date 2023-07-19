Over 3 crore income tax returns filed so far: Tax department

New Delhi: Over 3 crore ITRs for income earned in 2022-23 fiscal have been filed so far, out of which 91 per cent have been verified electronically, the income tax department said on Wednesday.

"Out of the 3.06 crore ITRs filed till 18th July, 2023, 2.81 crore ITRs have been e-verified i.e. more than 91 per cent ITRs filed have been e-verified! Out of the e-verified ITRs, more than 1.50 crore ITRs have already been processed," the I-T department tweeted. Grateful to our taxpayers & tax professionals for having helped us reach the milestone of 3 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs), 7 days early this year, compared to the preceding year! Over 3 crore ITRs for AY 2023-24 have already been filed till 18th of July this year.

The 3 crore-milestone in income tax return (ITR) filing has been reached 7 days earlier this year.