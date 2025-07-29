Over 300 firms from 15 nations to take part in International Drone Expo

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Over 300 companies from more than 15 countries will showcase their innovations, particulary drones and AI models during the 2-day International Police Expo and International Drone Expo beginning here on Thursday.

The event will highlight revolutionary, cutting-edge technologies and solutions—from metallurgy, drones, AI models, and weapons & ammunition to armoured vehicles, security vehicles, and autonomous control systems—designed for the global policing and homeland security sector, a statement said.

Electronics Corporation of India Ltd (ECIL), Austria-based Doculus Lumus GmbH, will be among the participants in the event organised by Nexgen Exhibitions. SSS Defence will display its advanced weapons, ammunition, and autonomous control technologies-epitomising the essence of 'Make in India for the World.' MSAB, a global leader in mobile data extraction and analysis, will showcase comprehensive, cutting-edge solutions that help extract more data, solve more cases, and improve investigative efficiency.

The event comes at a time when the Indian defence sector has showcased the armed forces trust in ‘Make in India’, where indigenous weapons, drones, and equipment led missions such as ‘Operation Sindoor’, it added.

Aadhar Bansal, Director, Nexgen Exhibitions said India must invest in innovation, modern technology, and strong partnerships to realise the ambition of becoming a leading defence exporter.

The expo provides a unique platform for government representatives, police officials, and security professionals to engage directly with global and domestic manufacturers, suppliers, and innovators, he added. PTI KKS ANU