Over 31.38 crore unorganised workers registered on e-Shram portal

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The national database of the informal sector workforce, e-Shram portal, has 31.38 crore registered unorganised workers, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment launched the e-Shram portal (eshram.gov.in) on 26th August 2021 for the creation of a comprehensive National Database of Unorganised Workers (NDUW) seeded with Aadhaar.

The e-Shram portal is meant to register and support the unorganised workers by providing them with a Universal Account Number (UAN) on a self-declaration basis.

As of 27th November 2025, over 31.38 crore unorganised workers have already been registered on the e-Shram portal, stated Minister of State for Labour and Employment Sushri Shobha Karandlaje in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

In keeping with the vision of the Budget Announcement 2024-25 on developing e-Shram as a One-Stop-Solution for unorganised workers to have access to various social security schemes, the Ministry of Labour and Employment launched the e-Shram–'One-Stop-Solution' on 21st October 2024.

E-Shram – 'One-Stop-Solution' entails integration of different social security/ welfare schemes at a single portal, i.e. e-Shram.

This enables unorganised workers registered on e-Shram to access social security schemes and see the benefits availed by them so far.

So far, 14 schemes of different central ministries/departments have already been integrated/mapped with the e-Shram to enhance social security coverage to unorganised workers, including migrant workers.

The e-Shram has linkages with Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan (PM-SYM), National Career Service (NCS), Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH), Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG), Digital Locker (DigiLocker), myScheme and Open Government Data Platform (OGD).

In order to safeguard the interests of migrant workers, the central government had enacted the Inter-State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1979.

This Act has now been subsumed in the Occupational Safety, Health and the Working Conditions (OSH) Code, which came into force on November 21, 2025.

In another written reply to the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, Union Minister of Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya stated that as of November 20, 2025, more than 6.02 crore jobseekers (including women, SC/ST, EWS) and more than 54.27 lakh employers are registered on the National Career Service (NCS) portal since its inception.

"Notifying final hiring figures is not a mandatory requirement on the NCS Portal. However, more than 8.17 crore vacancies have been mobilized for all the job seekers (including women, SC/ST, EWS) on the NCS Portal till November 20, 2025," the minister stated.

The NCS portal is a one-stop solution for providing career-related services, including jobs from private and government sectors, information on online & offline job fairs, job search & matching, career counselling, vocational guidance, information on skill development courses, and skill/training programmes, among others. PTI KKS HVA