Over 3.3 lakh deaths in 2-wheeler accidents from 2019-23; govt working to make roads safer: Gadkari

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) The country saw almost 3.35 lakh deaths in accidents involving two-wheelers from 2019-2023, out of a little over 7.78 lakh of all road fatalities during the period, as per government data, and a top official said the Centre is working to make roads safer.

Two-wheelers are the lifeline of cities and villages in India, and the number of such vehicles has been on the rise, and the high incidence of fatalities poses a crisis for motorists and commuters.

As per the latest data shared by Ministry Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) during 2023, two-wheeler riders accounted for 45 per cent, or 77,539, of total road accident deaths.

This included about 50,000 two-wheeler riders who were not wearing a helmet. Further, 38 per cent of road accident deaths in the national capital are of two-wheeler riders.

The share of deaths involving two-wheeler accidents in total road mishaps in the country rose from 30 per cent in 2014 to 45 per cent by 2023.

Concerned over this trend, the Union road transport and highways ministry has decided to aggressively push anti-lock braking system (ABS) system in two-wheelers and ensure quality-certified helmets be provided to consumers at the time of purchase of vehicles.

"The government is working to make roads safer for two-wheelers. It has made the anti-lock braking system (ABS) mandatory for all two-wheelers, including less than 125 cc, manufactured after January 1, 2026," Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari told PTI.

Gadkari said the ministry has made it mandatory for dealers to provide two BIS-certified helmets with every two-wheeler sold.

Earlier, ABS was required in motorcycles over 125 cc.

This safety feature helps prevent wheel lock-up during sudden braking, enhanced control and reducing stopping distances, especially on slippery roads.

Gadkari also said the passage of a new Road Safety Bill is going to be the topmost priority of the Union transport ministry in 2026 to substantially reduce road fatalities, which result in the death of 1.8 lakh people every year.

"We are constantly focusing on road safety. There are several problems in that. We will try again and will come out with a new Road Safety Bill and our endeavour will be to place it before Parliament in the next session itself," the Union minister said.

Gadkari further said the government has made efforts by improving road engineering, making enforcement of laws stricter and increasing penalties.

"In our country, there are 5 lakh road accidents annually, causing around 1.8 lakh deaths," he said, adding that around 66 per cent of the deaths are in the age group of 18-34.

"This is terrible. We are trying hard (to reduce fatalities), but we have not been successful," Gadkari, known to speak his mind, said.

The number of road accident fatalities in India went up 2.3 per cent to over 1.77 lakh in 2024. This comes to the loss of 485 lives per day.

Founder and CEO of SaveLIFE Foundation Piyush Tewari told PTI that two-wheeler users, classified as vulnerable road users, lack the protection of a vehicle structure and are directly exposed to impact forces.

"Seventy per cent of the 77,539 two-wheeler fatalities in 2023 were due to non-helmet use, highlighting lax enforcement of safety laws," he said, adding that high-risk behaviour such as overspeeding -- which caused 68 per cent of all road crash fatalities in 2023 -- and wrong-side driving further increase the vulnerability of two-wheeler users.

Tewari said the most common fatal crash involving two-wheelers is a collision between two such vehicles, making up 35.5 per cent of all fatalities involving such vehicles.

"This points to behavioral and infrastructural issues like unsafe overtaking, lane indiscipline, and insufficient separation for two-wheelers on busy roads," he added.

THE WAY FORWARD Tewari said SaveLIFE Foundation recommends amending Section 183 of the Motor Vehicles Act to include two-wheelers in speed-related penalties and improving enforcement systems for detecting two-wheeler number plates.

"Without these reforms, helmet and speed laws will likely remain under-enforced and ineffective at reducing fatalities," he said.

Tewari said SaveLIFE is also of the view that the driver licensing system must transition from one that prioritises procedural issuance to a system that assesses competence and safety readiness.

"We advocate for adopting a graduated licensing system (GLS), similar to global best practices, that links eligibility to both experience and demonstrated skills," he said, adding that such a system should also mandate the completion of at least 60-70 hours of accredited rider training -- covering both practical handling and risk awareness.

Society of Indian Automobiles Manufacturers (Siam) Executive Director Prashant K Banerjee told PTI that SIAM sells about two crore two-wheelers annually, of which 60 per cent are with lower engine capacity than 125 cc.

"Despite passenger vehicles today adhering to best safety norms and ultra-modern safety features installed, there is a dire lack of holistic enforcement procedures, a level-playing field and awareness amongst consumers regarding safer mobility.

"What is needed is strict enforcement and education apart from incorporating innovative safety features in vehicles," the Siam executive director said.

International Road Federation (IRF) President Emeritus K K Kapila said India needs to have separate lanes for two-wheelers and strict enforcement laws for safety of two-wheeler riders and reducing accidents.

Kapila also noted that most two-wheeler riders know flouting traffic rules can end in an accident, still they do so. "What is needed is change of mindset, education and strict enforcement." "The country has about 30 crore two-wheelers but no age rule as is the case with cars. It is high time the government fixes the life of two-wheelers," he suggested.

Kapila also pointed out that the IRF has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reduce goods and services tax on helmets from present 18 per cent to 0 per cent.

"This in turn will assist, not only in reducing road accident fatalities of two-wheeler riders, but will also help in reducing the loss to the country's gross domestic product (GDP) due to road accidents," he said. PTI BKS TRB