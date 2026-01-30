Over 350 brands from 10 countries to participate in LogiMAT India 2026

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Over 350 leading global brands from 10 countries will participate in LogiMAT India 2026, a large intralogistics and supply chain exhibition to be held in Mumbai next month.

In keeping with the Government of India’s Viksit Bharat vision, LogiMAT India functions as a strategic platform that fosters collaboration and long-term sectoral growth, a statement said.

Messe Stuttgart India, a subsidiary of Landesmesse Stuttgart GmbH & Co. KG, Germany, will present the third edition of LogiMAT India 2026, the country’s largest intralogistics and supply chain exhibition.

Bringing together over 350 leading global brands from 10 countries and showcasing 500-plus innovations, the exhibition will serve as a key convergence point for policymakers, industry leaders and decision-makers from both the public and private sectors, it stated.

Gaurav Sood, CEO & Managing Director, Messe Stuttgart India, said in the statement, “India’s logistics industry is at a defining moment, driven by robust government vision, infrastructure investments, and rapid technological adoption. LogiMAT India 2026 embodies this momentum, uniting global innovators, policymakers, and industry leaders under one roof to accelerate our journey to the World Bank’s Top 25." Taking place from February 5-7, 2026, at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, LogiMAT India 2026’s notable partners include Addverb Technologies, Racks and Rollers, Armstrong Dematic, Jungheinrich India, SOTI, and Jay Storage Solutions.

Leading associations, such as the Indian Chamber of International Business, Warehousing Association of India, Indo-French Chamber of Commerce, Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, and the All India Warehousing Welfare Association, will be instrumental in fostering collaboration, bilateral trade, and industry best practices during the event.

In the third edition, LogiMAT India 2026 are going beyond to catalyse tangible outcomes, including strategic MoU's, addressing the skill gap in logistics through their partnership with Logistics Skill Council of India, and giving platform to startups, the organisers said.