Over 350 domestic exhibitors, foreign buyers from 50 countries to participate in garment fair

New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) Over 350 domestic players and foreign buyers from more than 50 nations will participate in the garment fair, beginning from June 25, Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) said on Sunday.

The fair, aimed at boosting garment exports from India, will be inaugurated by Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre Dwarka, here, it said.

AEPC Chairman Sudhir Sekhri said that the garment exports rose by 10 per cent in May.

"As we are seeing a spike in demand from across the world from the last two months, this fair presents to us the opportunity of harnessing the potential arising from the growth in demand," he said.

Mithileshwar Thakur, Secretary General AEPC, said that the objective of the India International Garment Fair (IIGF) is to provide a marketing platform to micro, small and medium exporters to showcase the latest garment and fashion accessories trends and the range and variety of Indian offerings to the rest of the world. PTI RR SHW