Over 350 exhibitors from 20 nations to participate in Windergy India 2025

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Over 350 exhibitors from more than 20 countries are likely to participate in the 7th edition of Windergy India 2025, an international trade fair and conference dedicated to wind energy.

Windergy India 2025 will be held in Chennai from October 29 to 31.

The conference, themed as 'Wind Power: Policies and Partnerships Towards Aatmanirbharta', aims to energise the sector and foster meaningful dialogue on India’s renewable energy ambitions, a statement said.

According to the statement, with over 350 exhibitors from more than 20 countries and an expected footfall of 15,000 visitors, the event provides a key platform for policymakers, industry leaders, and innovators to explore technologies and strategies driving India's renewable energy growth.

The 7th edition of Windergy India 2025 is scheduled to be held from October 29 to 31 at Chennai Trade Centre.

India, ranked fourth globally in wind energy installations, is making significant strides in wind power generation while continuing to achieve remarkable progress across its broader renewable energy landscape.

India's installed wind power capacity has grown by 153 per cent to 53.2 GW at present from 21 GW in 2014, the statement said.

The government has been strategically making reforms and proactively promoting the wind energy sector.

The government initiative to reduce taxes (GST) on wind energy equipment from 12 per cent to 5 per cent is expected to give a much-needed boost to the sector, it added.

Experts believe that this change in the GST slab will encourage greater affordability and innovation, bringing the country closer to its climate and energy security goals, including the target of achieving 150 GW of wind power capacity.

The presence of pavilions from leading wind power nations, like Denmark, Germany, and Spain, will further enhance the global value and appeal of Windergy India 2025.

Windergy India 2025 is organised by the Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association (IWTMA) and PDA Ventures Pvt Ltd, with support from the Ministry of Power and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).

It is an essential platform to unite policymakers, industry leaders, and technology partners to collectively realise the vision of achieving 100 GW of wind capacity by 2030 and advancing toward a net-zero future. PTI KKS BAL