Over 37.17 lakh farmer IDs so far under AgriStack project: Agri min

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) The government on Tuesday informed Parliament that more than 37.17 lakh identity cards of farmers have been created so far as part of the AgriStack project.

Advertisment

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the 'farmer ID' includes comprehensive and useful data on farmers' demographic details, land holdings, and crops sown, enabling farmers to digitally identify and authenticate them for accessing benefits and such as credit, insurance, procurement, etc.

"As on December 11, 2024, a total of 37,17,709 Farmer IDs has been created," he said.

He said even the Digital Crop Survey (DCS) has been undertaken in 436 districts in the kharif season of 2024.

Advertisment

At present, Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed with 22 states and Union Territories for creation and implementation of the Digital Public Infrastructure for Agriculture.

Chouhan said the government has consulted with states and other stakeholder ministries and financial institutions through various national and regional conferences to undertake the AgriStack project.

AgriStack consists of three foundational registries or databases in the agriculture sector, that is the farmers' registry, geo-referenced village maps, and the crop sown registry, all created and maintained by the state governments/Union Territories. PTI LUX TRB