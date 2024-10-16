Over 4 lakh rooftop solar systems installed under PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, says Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Over 4 lakh rooftop solar systems have been installed across the country under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday.

The Minister for New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) was speaking at the curtain raiser event for the 7th International Solar Alliance (ISA) Assembly scheduled for November 3-6 in the national capital.

"India is positioning itself as a key player in global efforts to combat climate change. We are simultaneously working to achieve our own energy goals. In fact, just last week India achieved 400,000 (4 lakh) installations under PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana," he said addressing the gathering which included delegates of member countries.

In February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the scheme which aims to light up one crore households by installing rooftop solar equipment and providing up to 300 units of free electricity every month.

In July, Joshi had said that over 1.28 crore registrations have been made under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana and the government will take all possible steps to achieve the target to install rooftop solar equipment for 1 crore beneficiaries at the earliest.

He further said that India has added approximately 17.44 GW of solar photovaltaic capacity between January to September 2024. Solar power constitutes 20 per cent of India's total installed power capacity, showing a growth rate of more than 26 per cent, compared to the previous year.

As per official data, as of September the country's total installed power generation capacity was at 452.694 GW, of which 201.457 GW is from renewable energy sources. PTI ABI HVA