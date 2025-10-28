Over 400 exhibitors to participate in India Manufacturing Show from Nov 6-8

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Over 400 exhibitors from 20 states are participating in the India Manufacturing Show being held in Bengaluru from November 6-8, to be inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, organisers said on Tuesday.

The show, now in its 7th edition, is organised by the IMS Foundation, Laghu Udyog Bharati-Karnataka and India Expo Centre & Mart.

Addressing a press conference here on the India Manufacturing Show (IMS), CEO of India Exposition Mart Limited (IEML) Sudeep Sarcar said, "We have 20,000 square meters of exhibition space and 408 exhibitors from 20 states. We already have 21,000 registered visitors, and the number is likely to cross 30,000 visitors".

The IMS, he shared, will also have four state pavilions where Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh will showcase their regional industrial strength.

In a statement, the organisers informed that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the event. PTI RSN MR