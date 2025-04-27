Over 4.2 lakh UP farmers register at purchase centres for 2025-26 season

Lucknow, Apr 27 (PTI) In a span of 42 days, over 4.2 lakh farmers in Uttar Pradesh have registered themselves at the purchase centres for the 2025-26 season, averaging over 10,000 registrations per day, the state government said in a statement on Sunday.

Since the start of wheat procurement on March 17, over 1.19 lakh farmers have sold about 6.57 lakh metric tonnes of wheat. The drive, which will continue till June 15, is witnessing strong participation from farmers across state, as per the statement.

Following the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials from the Food and Civil Supplies Department are reaching out to farmers, ensuring smooth operations at the grassroots level.

Special efforts are also being made to guarantee proper facilities at purchase centres, including clean drinking water and shaded waiting areas, creating a farmer-friendly environment.

Farmers who have not yet registered or renewed their registration for wheat sales can do so at fcs.up.gov.in, or through the UP KISAN MITRA mobile app.

Registration on this portal/app is mandatory for selling wheat. Farmers can also report their problems by calling 18001800150, and officials are making sure that their issues are resolved quickly, the statement said.

Following UP CM Yogi Adityanath's instructions, the purchase centres are open every day from 8 am to 8 pm. On Sunday, officers from the Food and Civil Supplies Department spoke with farmers and purchased wheat through mobile purchase centres, the statement added. PTI NAV TRB