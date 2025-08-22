Over 450 exhibitors showcasing products at MATECIA building material exhibition 2025

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) More than 450 exhibitors, including material brands, manufacturers, distributors and designers, are taking part in the four-day building material exhibition at the Yashobhoomi expo centre here, organisers said on Friday.

More than 73,000 visitors from India and over 20 countries are expected to flock to the MATECIA Building Material Exhibition 2025, which started on Thursday.

The event brings together architects, designers, and professionals from the construction and building materials industry to showcase the latest innovations in products and services, the exhibition’s director, Pragath Dvivedi, said.

Dvivedi said that the event is expected to give a 10-12 per cent boost to the consumption of high-quality products, as has been seen in the past three events.

The exhibition also showcases products targeting global markets, Dvivedi said while expressing optimism that India will be able to export furniture items in the near future.

He also stated that people have become more conscious of their living environment following the COVID-19 pandemic, driving demand for luxury and high-quality products. Rising income and events like these would contribute to faster growth in the building materials and interior products sectors in the country, he added. PTI RR BAL