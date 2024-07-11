Over 5 lakh tourists visit lighthouses in April-June this year: Sonowal

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) More than 5,00,000 tourists visited lighthouses in the country during April-June this year, Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Thursday.

Sonowal chaired a stakeholders meeting to boost lighthouse tourism in Vizhinijam, Kerala, according to an official statement.

The meeting was organised to showcase the unique tourism potential of lighthouses, emphasising their historical, cultural, and scenic value, the statement said.

The event also highlighted the potential economic benefits for local communities through increased tourism, identify potential challenges and barriers to promoting lighthouse tourism.

“More than 5,00,000 tourists visited the lighthouses between April and June, 2024," Sonowal said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February this year dedicated 75 lighthouses with tourist facilities in 10 states and Union Territories. PTI BKS SGC BKS MR