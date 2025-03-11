Over 50% of Indians polled experience sleep-related issues due to inconsistent bedtime routine: Survey

Bengaluru, Mar 11 (PTI) More than half of Indian adults polled experience sleep-related disorders without following a consistent bedtime routine, according to a survey.

The survey was conducted by YouGov and Amazon in February 2025 with the participation of over 1,000 respondents from 10 cities, including Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai.

A total of "53 per cent of respondents experience sleep-related disorders when not following a consistent bedtime routine", the survey found.

At the same time, around 54 per cent of respondents have seen a noticeable improvement in sleep when following a regular sleep routine, said the survey focusing on sleep routine habits of Indian households.

Around 52 per cent of respondents stated that they take the help of voice assistants to set up sleep routines.

Teena Sidana, Country Manager at Alexa India, said, "Sleep routines are gaining popularity, and...smart technologies, especially voice assistants like Alexa, are increasingly becoming a valuable aid in helping people follow their bedtime routines. Personalised voice AI experiences are emerging as practical alternatives to handheld screen devices before bedtime." PTI SHW MR