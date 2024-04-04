Over 50 pc employees prioritise career advancement opportunities to stay in current roles: Report

Mumbai, Apr 4 (PTI) About 54 per cent respondents of a survey said they prioritise career advancement opportunities for staying in their current roles this appraisal season, even though salary remains a crucial consideration.

Additionally, around 37 per cent cited a sense of achievement or independence, while 21 per cent expressed interest in international assignments or work-related travel, a report based on a survey by professional networking platform apna.co said.

About 54 per cent of respondents identified career advancement opportunities as important, followed closely by 44 per cent, who emphasised the significance of organisational work culture.

"The report reveals the evolving aspirations and priorities of professionals in today's dynamic job market. A significant proportion of professionals want to stay in their organisations this appraisal season mainly driven by factors such as career advancement opportunities, work culture, and the desire for skill development," apna.co founder and CEO Nirmit Parikh said.

This report is based on an online survey among 10,000 professionals across sectors and the country ahead of the upcoming appraisal season (April-March) to delve into the evolving dynamics of the job market.

Further, the report revealed that in terms of professional growth, respondents expressed a strong preference for leadership roles and responsibilities (54 per cent), access to advanced training programmes or certifications (40 per cent ), and mentorship from industry experts or senior leaders (36 per cent).

However, in a notable contrast in respondents' preferences, the report found that while 62 per cent expressed a desire for learning and development or skill development initiatives, indicating a strong emphasis on professional growth, only 44 per cent highlighted the importance of mental health support initiatives. PTI SM SGC TRB