Over 500 global brands from 40 nations to participate in Didac India 2025

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) More than 500 global brands from 40 countries are expected to participate in the 15th edition of the education and skills sector exhibition and conference, Didac India 2025, to be held in the national capital from November 18-20, 2025, organisers said on Monday.

The three-day event, billed as Asia’s largest and India’s only exhibition and conference for the education and skills sector, will bring together education leaders, policymakers, innovators, global brands and industry pioneers, organiser Messe Stuttgart said in a statement.

Gaurav Sood, CEO & Managing Director, Messe Stuttgart India, said, "Didac India has consistently played a pivotal role in transforming the educational landscape in India. The 15th edition promises to be our most impactful yet, setting new benchmarks for the sector." Messe Stuttgart is organising the event in partnership with the India Didactics Association (IDA).

The edition will witness the launch of the co-located event DIDAC Skills, Asia’s first-ever exhibition and conference dedicated to future skills, workforce readiness and vocational excellence, according to the statement. The co-located events will be held from 18-20 November 2025, at Yashobhoomi (India International Convention & Expo Centre), Delhi.

It stated that with over 500 global brands, 40,000-plus education stakeholders and participation from more than 40 countries, Didac India 2025 and DIDAC Skills will be the largest gathering of education and skills leaders witnessed in Asia, it added.

Aditya Gupta, CEO, India Didactics Association, said, "The launch of DIDAC Skills elevates our vision, creating Asia's largest and most integrated platform where education and employability converge to showcase the Future of Learning and Work."