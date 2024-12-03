Over 530 plaints registered under F&B category in consumer commissions in last 2 years

New Delhi: As many as 533 complaints have been registered under the food & beverages (F&B) category in the consumer commissions during the last two years, the government said on Tuesday.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution BL Verma said FSSAI was established in 2008 primarily for laying down science-based standards for articles of food and to regulate their manufacture, storage, distribution, sale and import to ensure availability of safe and wholesome food for human consumption.

The Food Safety and Standards Act includes specific provisions for penal action concerning substandard food, misbranded food, and unsafe food.

"Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) through its regional offices and State/ Union Territories conducts regular surveillance, monitoring, inspection, and random sampling of food products including milk, milk products and baby food.

"In cases where food samples are found to be non-conforming, penal action is taken against the defaulting Food Business Operators as per the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, Rules and Regulations," the minister said.

FSSAI has provided mobile food testing labs called Food Safety on Wheels (FSWs).

That apart, Verma said, "Section 90 and 91 of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 provide for punishment for manufacturing for sale or for storing or selling or for distributing or importing any product containing an adulterant or spurious goods, which includes imprisonment or fine depending on the extent of injury to the consumer."

As per the law, no fee has to be paid for filing complaints where the value of goods or services paid as consideration is up to Rs 5 lakh. E-daakhil portal has also been launched for online filing of consumer complaints.

Besides physical hearing, video conferencing facility has been provided at national and state-level onsumer commissions, the minister said.