Over 60 pc of Indian respondents work for employer with commitment to LGBT+ inclusion: Study

Mumbai, Jul 12 (PTI) Over 60 per cent of respondents in India said they work for an employer who has shown commitment to the LGBT+ inclusion, when compared to 35 per cent globally, a study revealed on Wednesday.

More than 60 per cent of Indian respondents work for an employer that demonstrates commitment to LGBT+ inclusion both internally and externally, compared to 35 per cent globally, the Deloitte Global LGBT+ Inclusion @ Work study said.

Almost three-quarters of Indian respondents said they are looking to change employers to find a more inclusive organisation compared to more than double the global average, the study said.

It stated that there were very few LGBT+ employees in India, who "don't know" the answer to this question, compared to more than one in 10 respondents globally.

The Deloitte Global LGBT+ Inclusion @ Work study is a global online survey of 5,474 (non-Deloitte) LGBT+ employees that took place between January and February 2023, in countries including Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, India, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, South Africa, the UK and the US.

The study was done among 445 respondents in India, of which 82 per cent were gen Zs or Millennials and 18 per cent were over 40 years.

Further, the study revealed that almost eight in 10 respondents in India considered the opportunity to take part in workplace inclusion and diversity initiatives, which is considered the most important factor for them while applying for a new role.

Meanwhile, it found that more than half of Indian respondents are comfortable being out about their sexual orientation with anyone at work, that is above the global level.

Only 8 per cent of LGBT+ employees in India are not out about their sexual orientation at work with anyone, compared to 14 per cent globally, it added.

According to the study, the comfort being out at work about their sexual orientation is at a similar degree at both junior as well as senior levels in India, compared to the global picture where it increased with seniority.

Just over four in 10 Indian respondents cite concern about career opportunities as the biggest barrier to being out about their sexual orientation at work, it stated.

Around one-third of LGBT+ respondents in India said concerns about their personal safety is a barrier to being out about sexual orientation, compared to 19 per cent globally, it added. PTI SM HVA