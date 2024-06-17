Over 600 women employees in core operations at Hindustan Zinc

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc on Monday said the company's workforce includes more than 600 women employees in core operations.

The company is spearheading transformations in its mining operations with over 200 women mining engineers.

Hindustan Zinc is also home to the country's first women mine managers working in underground mines.

"It is pivotal for companies to invest in women professionals to accelerate the industry's evolution with diverse capabilities, and perspectives for India's robust journey of growth and development," Hindustan Zinc CEO Arun Misra said.

The company has set an ambitious target of achieving and maintaining 30 per cent diversity among all executive and management roles.