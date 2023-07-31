Over 6.13 cr ITRs filed for 2022-23 fiscal

New Delhi: Over 6.13 crore tax returns for income earned in 2022-23 has been filed so far, as the last date for ITR filing by salaried persons and entities which are not required to get their accounts audited ends Monday midnight.

Advertisment

"6.13 crore #ITRs have been filed till yesterday (30th July). 11.03 lakh ITRs have been filed upto 12 noon today (31st July)," the Income Tax department tweeted.

📢 Kind Attention 📢



Here are some statistics of the Income Tax Returns filed.



6.13 crore #ITRs have been filed till yesterday (30th July).



11.03 lakh ITRs have been filed upto 12 noon today (31st July) & 3.39 lakh ITRs have been filed in the last 1 hour.



For any… — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) July 31, 2023

Last year, about 5.83 crore income tax returns were filed till July 31.

The I-T department asked filers to connect on orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in if they need any assistance.