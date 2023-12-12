Over 6.7 cr 500 ml bottles of nano liquid urea sold during Aug 2021-Nov 2023: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Sales of nano liquid urea stood at 6.76 crore bottles of 500 ml during August 2021-November 2023 period, the government said on Tuesday.

In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba said the government has notified nano urea in the Fertilizer Control Order (FCO),1985.

"Three nano urea plants at Kalol, Phulpur and Aonla with capacity of 17 crore bottles (500 ml each) per annum have been set up by IFFCO," the minister said.

The government is not directly involved in setting up of nano urea plants, he said.

"However, fertiliser companies have decided to set up six more nano urea plants in the country," Khuba said.

As per the data, sales of nano urea during August 2021 to March 2022 stood at 2,12,13,280 bottles. Sales were 3,25,35,338 bottles during 2022-23.

Nano urea sales have been 1,38,77,154 bottles during April-November period of this fiscal year.

Total sales of nano urea during August 2021 to November 2023 stood at 6,76,25,772 bottles.

In June 2021, Indian Farmers' Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO) launched the world's first nano urea fertiliser and now it has developed nano DAP (di-ammonium phosphate).

A 500-millilitre bottle of nano urea liquid will replace at least one bag (45kg) of conventional urea. PTI MJH SGC TRB