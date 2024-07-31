New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Over 7 crore income tax returns have been filed till 7 pm on Wednesday -- the last day for filing ITRs for income earned in 2023-24 fiscal.

"More than 7 crore ITRs have been filed so far (31st July), out of which over 50 lakh ITRs have been filed today till 7 pm!," the I-T department posted on X.

July 31 is the last date for filing income tax returns for taxpayers who do not have to get their accounts audited.

The total number of ITRs for AY 2023-24 (fiscal year 2022-23) filed till July 31, 2023 were more than 6.77 crore, with over 64.33 lakh ITRs being filed on 31st July, 2023.

To assist taxpayers for ITR filing, tax payment and other related services, our helpdesk is functioning on a 24x7 basis, and we are providing support through calls, live chats, WebEx sessions & Twitter/X, the I-T department said. PTI JD HVA